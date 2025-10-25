Catherine Connolly wins presidential election in Ireland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly has won the Irish presidential election, her rival, Heather Humphrys, nominated by the centrist Fine Gael party, announced, News.az reports citing Telegraph.

"Catherine will be the president for all of us. She will be my president. And I really would like to wish her all the very best," RTE quoted Humphrys as saying.

The final results of the vote will be known later in the day. RTE noted that Connolly's victory was not a surprise, as this was the outcome predicted by opinion polls.

News.Az