Cautious Gauff eyes Channel Slam at Wimbledon, a decade after Serena Williams achieved it

Second seed Coco Gauff said Saturday she is aiming for a rare Channel Slam at Wimbledon after capturing her first French Open crown, but added she is managing expectations as she adjusts to the swift switch from clay to grass, News.Az informs via Reuters.

The last woman to achieve the Channel Slam -- winning Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year -- was Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat in 2002 and again in 2015.

The 21-year-old Gauff, who became the first American woman since Williams in 2015 to win at Roland Garros, is not putting too much pressure on herself though, having never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Gauff played only in Berlin in the run-up to Wimbledon, where she was stunned by China's Wang Xinyu in the round of 16.

"I understand why it (a Channel Slam) hasn't been done that often. Except I guess Carlos (Alcaraz), he makes it look pretty easy. Novak (Djokovic), too. I didn't realise it was 10 years since Serena," Gauff told reporters.

"I would love to do that. Also, I'm not going to put that much pressure on myself because I've been telling my team and people around me, this is all new territory for me.

"I'm trying to take it as I go. If I were to end up there, it would be great. If not, I'll try to come up with a better way to prepare for this tournament next year."

While Gauff's athleticism and baseline power have taken her deep on hard and clay courts, her game has yet to fully click on grass, where the low bounce and quick pace often disrupt players' rhythm and court coverage.

Asked what she would focus on to strengthen her game on the surface, Gauff said, "For sure movement. It's obviously a lot different than clay. Just keeping the ball lower."

"And then serve, I want to be pretty aggressive with the serve here just because it's grass."

Gauff will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in her opening match on Tuesday.

