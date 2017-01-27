Cavusoglu pays tribute to Turks killed by Armenian terrorists

Turkey remembers the martyrs killed by the Armenian ASALA terrorist group, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Jan. 27.

“We remember with respect our martyrs Mehmet Baydar/Bahadır Demir (27.1.1973) – Kemal Arıkan (28.1.1982) killed by ASALA/JCAG terrorists in the US,” he said in another tweet, Trend reports.

The Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) terrorist group operated actively in 1973-1985.

Forty-two Turkish diplomats were killed in ASALA attacks.

