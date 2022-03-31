Cavusoglu: "The same status should be provided for Turks living in Cyprus"

Turkey will continue to defend its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.az reports.

Stating that the TRNC also has a rightful share in the region's wealth, the minister called on the leadership Greek side of the island to refrain from insincere actions.

He added that the international community should provide equal rights and status for Turks living on the island.

News.Az