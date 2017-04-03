Cavusoglu: Turkey wants to become important global player with Azerbaijan

Cavusoglu: Turkey wants to become important global player with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is striving to become an important global player, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported Apr. 3.

He noted that in particular, Turkey wants to become an important player in the Caucasus region together with Azerbaijan.

Cavusoglu went on to add that Turkey holds activities for the settlement of conflicts, the end of the civil war in Syria and the development of the Balkan countries.

News.Az

News.Az