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Tehran Nuclear Program
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Iran's foreign minister said on Friday he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days following nuclear talks this week as U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering limited military strikes.20 Feb 2026-22:07
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Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.16 Jun 2025-08:56
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Iran will take steps towards new discussions on its nuclear program, former Iranian MP Heshmetullah Falahatpish said, News.Az reports.08 Sep 2024-16:05
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