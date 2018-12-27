CCTV cameras mounted in forests in five Azerbaijan regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Cameras have already been mounted in forests in five Azerbaijani regions," Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev has said.

Report informs that he spoke during a meeting held at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with NGO and media representatives on "Environmental Agenda for Media and Public Opinion: Environmental Studies and Analysis".

He said the cameras were installed in areas with greater external inputs: "This year the cameras have been installed in the forests of Zagatala, Oguz, Shaki, Gabala and Gakh districts. The mounting works will continue next year."

The Deputy Minister noted that an operations center will be established next year as the number of cameras grows: “Working on a solar battery, the cameras operate round-the-clock."

