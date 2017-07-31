Ceasefire violated by 4,065 times by Armenia last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

In July 2017, Armenia’s armed forces 4,065 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops,

Armenian forces used large-caliber machine guns, 60-, 82- and 120-mm mortar launchers, sniper rifles, 122-mm D-30 howitzers and grenade launchers while shelling the Azerbaijani army positions, APA reports.



In July, the Azerbaijani army positions in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Tartar, Khojavand, Goranboy, Gazakh, Gadabay, Tovuz, Goygol and Agstafa were shelled from the Armenian army positions.



The Azerbaijani Army was in full control of the operational situation along the entire line of contact.



Armenian forces shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district with 82- and 120-mm mortar launchers and grenade launchers, killing civilians Allahverdiyeva Sahiba (1966) and Guliyeva Zahra (2016). Another civilian Guliyeva Salminaz (1965) was wounded in the shelling and admitted to a military hospital.



In order to prevent another provocation planned by Armenia and avenge the killing of the two civilians, the Azerbaijani Army retaliated by pounding Armenian armed units which were in full combat readiness, eliminating a number of enemy soldiers. Several combat vehicles as well as military infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the retaliatory operation.



Armenians used a combat UAV along the contact line in the territory of Terter district. Carrying incendiary and explosive elements, the handmade device was thrown at an Azerbaijani military unit, which injured Azerbaijani soldier Babakishiyev Muraz Kamal oglu.

The Bala Jafarli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh, Kohnaqishlaq village of Aghstafa, and Garalar village of Tovuz came under intensive fire from Armenian forces. The shelling caused damage to nearby civilians and fields. As a result, Azerbaijani soldier Akbarli Huseyn Zakir was killed in the Armenian shelling.



The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.



A fierce war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian armed forces occupied some 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory which includes Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts (Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan), and over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.



The military operations finally came to an end when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire agreement in Bishkek in 1994.



Dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the OSCEMinsk Group, which was created after the meeting of the CSCE (OSCE after the Budapest summit held in Dec.1994) Ministerial Council in Helsinki on 24 March 1992. The Group’s members include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, Finland and Sweden.



Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group has a co-chairmanship institution, comprised of Russian, the US and French co-chairs, which began operating in 1996.



Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council, which were passed in short intervals in 1993, and other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, PACE, OSCE, OIC, and other organizations require Armenia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

