CEC Chairman: No complaints received regarding election process thus far

“No complaints have been received regarding the election process so far,” Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's regular meeting held on February 1.

Addressing various concerns, Mazahir Panahov stressed the importance of sensitivity from society and citizens throughout the electoral process.

"The primary issue concerns the installation of webcams, which poses logistical challenges given the multitude of locations. We prioritize transparency and consider the negative opinions misguided,” the CEC Chairman underlined.

Panahov stressed the significance of political will in ensuring transparent elections and highlighted ongoing efforts in information security, expressing gratitude to relevant institutions supporting the CEC in this endeavor.

News.Az