Celtic legend Dixie Deans dies at 79

Capped twice by Scotland, Deans was a prolific goalscorer for both Motherwell and Celtic in the 1960s and 1970s, winning six major honours with the latter.

He started his career with Neilston Juniors and was nicknamed after former Everton and England striker Dixie Dean for his scoring feats, which included 60 in one season.

A move to Motherwell followed in 1965, where he continued to find the back of the net regularly - 89 times in 198 appearances - and won the Second Division title in 1968-69.

He picked up several red cards during his time at Fir Park, but Celtic boss Jock Stein was not deterred from bringing Deans to Celtic in 1971, following the surprise 4-1 League Cup final defeat by Partick Thistle.

His discipline improved, but the scoring streak remained as Deans combined with fellow forward Kenny Dalglish to great effect.

He scored a hat-trick in the 1972 Scottish Cup final and the 1974 League Cup final, both in victories against Hibernian, but is also remembered for missing the crucial penalty in Celtic's 1972 European Cup semi-final shootout loss against Inter Milan.

Deans moved to Luton Town in 1976, having scored 124 goals in 184 appearances in green and white.

Further spells with Adelaide United, Carlisle United and Partick Thistle followed before he retired from playing in 1980.

In a statement, Motherwell said: "Deans will be remembered fondly for his exquisite goalscoring form at Fir Park.

"He passes away aged 79 years old, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.

"Rest in peace, Dixie."