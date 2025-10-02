Central African Republic president files presidential candidacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, on Wednesday filed his candidacy for president, according to his party, the United Hearts Movement, News.az reports citing CNN.

The CAR's general elections are scheduled for Dec. 28. The vote will include presidential, parliamentary, regional, and municipal elections.

President Touadera, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, announced his intention to run for a third term in late July.

News.Az