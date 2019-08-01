Central Bank of Azerbaijan eyes to complete 2019 with 3.2% yield

+ ↺ − 16 px

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to complete 2019 with a yield of 3.2 percent, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports on Aug. 1.

Rustamov made the remarks in Baku at the recent meeting related to the socio-economic sphere and chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“The bank’s foreign exchange reserves are growing,” he said. “Since the beginning of the year, foreign exchange reserves have grown by more than $330 million. More than $100 million of these funds were obtained through external management.”

“The surplus of Azerbaijan’s external trade balance has reached $2.9 billion,” he added. “The export of the non-oil sector grew by 15 percent.”

Rustamov added that the Azerbaijani strategic currency reserves greatly increased, reaching $49 billion.

