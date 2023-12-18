Central election headquarters of Azerbaijan’s ruling party convenes first meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held its first meeting on Sunday, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, it was noted that the documents required for the approval of the candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev in the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, were submitted to the Central Election Commission on December 16, 2023, under the Article 54.5 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted the necessity of implementing other basic activities and measures included in the Action Plan of the New Azerbaijan Party as scheduled.

Following the discussions, a decision was made to establish local headquarters, as well as the composition of YAP local election headquarters for each administrative-territorial unit was approved.

