Cevdet Yilmaz: Türkiye is ready to make any contribution to ensuring peace in Ukraine

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz took part on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an online meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Volunteer", which took place on the eve of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cevdet Yilmaz reported this in his publication on the X network, News.Az reports.

"Türkiye is ready to make any contribution to ensuring peace," Yilmaz emphasized.

News.Az