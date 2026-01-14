Chain crash on Baku-Sumgayit highway involves 5 cars

+ ↺ − 16 px

A chain-reaction crash involving five cars occurred on the Baku- Sumgayit highway on January 14, local authorities reported. The accident took place near the Khirdalan section of the road.

Several vehicles sustained significant damage, and some passengers were reportedly injured. Police and emergency medical teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash to determine how it happened and assess the full extent of the damage and injuries.

News.Az