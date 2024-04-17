Chair of New Caledonian Congress Committee visits St. Mary's Catholic Church in Baku

A delegation led by Naisseline Omayra, Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport, and Communications, visited St. Mary's Catholic Church in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Bishop Vladimir Fekete of the Catholic Church provided insights into the church’s history and the facilities available for Catholic worshipers.

The bishop also mentioned that in 2008, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation donated a classic stained-glass window depicting the descent of the Holy Spirit on the apostles, as well as a ceramic panel illustrating the mysteries of the Holy Spirit Rosary prayers.

The guests expressed deep admiration for the church’s photo corner and exhibits.

