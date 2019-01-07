Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh meets Turkish ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Tural Ganjaliyev, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan Republic, met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral.

Tural Ganjaliyev gave detailed information to the Turkish ambassador about the activities of the Azerbaijani community and its problems. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the future activities of the community and planned activities.

The head of the community spoke about the work done by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to improve the living conditions of IDPs, including the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tural Ganjaliev noted that the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region regularly addresses the international organizations and the world community on illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Special attention is paid to cooperation with local and foreign media in this direction.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish ambassador for Ankara's principled and fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the head of the community noted that he hopes for the support of the embassy in bringing the truth of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh to the international community.

Tural Ganjaliyev also shared the memories from his childhood which he spent in Shusha before the occupation.

Ambassador Erkan Özoral said he was satisfied with the meeting and stressed the importance of cooperation with the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh Region.

News.Az

News.Az