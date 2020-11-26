Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends KAICIID Board of Directors online meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has attended the 24th Board of Directors Meeting of KAICIID Dialogue Center held in a video conference format.

Addressing the meeting, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed the sincere greetings of Muslims of Azerbaijan and Caucasus to the participants.

KAICIID Secretary General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar stressed that efforts being made to implement projects and initiatives despite the pandemic. He highlighted the memorandum signed with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), as well as virtual events organized on behalf of the Center.

The meeting featured discussions on a wide range of issues, including the Center`s management system, development strategy for KAICIID, presentations on international intergovernmental coordination matters as well as prospects for developing Interreligious Forum within the G20.

The meeting participants hailed Azerbaijan’s contribution to the promotion of inter-religious dialogue and cooperation worldwide.

KAICIID, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, as an intergovernmental organization was founded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Austria. The Holy See is KAICIID`s founding observer. The main aim of the Center is to promote the interreligious and intercultural dialogue to prevent and resolve conflicts.

News.Az