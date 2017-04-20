Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Georgia.

As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Pashazade will meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze.

The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office will also meet with members of the Azerbaijani community living in Georgia.

