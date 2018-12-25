Chairman of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the decision of the general meeting of shareholders of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC, Abbas Ibrahimov has been appointed a chairman of the bank, Trend reports with reference to the IBA message.

Abbas Ibrahimov was the acting chairman of the IBA Board since March 2018.

At the meeting on Dec. 25, a number of issues were also considered regarding the activities of the bank’s subsidiaries and the corresponding decisions were made in their regard.

The attitude was also expressed regarding the reporting of the current activities of the IBA OJSC, including financial indicators for 11 months of 2018.

News.Az

