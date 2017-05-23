Chairman of Nakhchivan's Supreme Assembly meets with Israeli ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

Vasif Talibov hailing the fruitful negotiations held during the Israeli ambassador's last visit to the Autonomous Republic.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly praised beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, underlining its contributions to the development of bilateral relations with Nakhchivan.

Ambassador Stav noted the importance of enhancing bilateral relations.

The Israeli ambassador noted that the meetings to be held during the visit will open new opportunities for cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az