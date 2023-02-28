Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives in Azerbaijan

Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for Željka Cvijanović at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az