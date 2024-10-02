Champions League: Arsenal defeat PSG 2-0, Dortmund crush Celtic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring with a header in the 20th minute, and Bukayo Saka added a second goal from a free-kick in the 35th minute at Emirates Stadium. With the win, eighth-place Arsenal increased their points tally to four, while 18th-place PSG remain on three points, News.Az reports.In another Champions League fixture, Bayer 04 Leverkusen edged AC Milan 1-0 at BayArena, thanks to a 51st-minute goal from Victor Boniface.Borussia Dortmund dominated Celtic with a 7-1 win at BVB Stadion Dortmund, with Karim Adeyemi netting a hat-trick and Serhou Guirassy scoring twice. Emre Can converted a penalty to open the scoring, and Felix Nmecha added another off the bench. Celtic's sole goal came from Daizen Maeda.Manchester City also cruised to a 4-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava at Narodny futbalovy stadion, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and James McAtee.Salzburg - Brest : 0-4Stuttgart - Sparta Prague: 1-1Inter Milan- Crvena Zvezda: 4-0Borussia Dortmund - Celtic: 7-1Barcelona -Young Boys: 5-0Bayer Leverkusen - AC Milan: 1-0Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain : 2-0PSV Eindhoven - Sporting : 1-1Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City: 0-4

