Champions League: Inter Milan defeat Arsenal as Atletico Madrid stun PSG with late winner

Inter Milan claimed a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, with a first-half penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu securing the win.

The match, held at the San Siro, appeared headed for a goalless first half until a penalty was awarded to Inter after Mikel Merino handled the ball following a flick from Mehdi Taremi, News.Az reports.Inter, undefeated in the competition this season, now sit fifth with 10 points in the new league phase format. Coach Simone Inzaghi praised his team’s performance, saying, “We played a great game against a strong side who play with great intensity.”Arsenal, who suffered their first European defeat this season, now trail Inter by three points and sit seven places behind their opponents.Manager Mikel Arteta expressed frustration, stating, “We were very harshly done by. There is no deflection, nothing you can do in the box.”In other Champions League action, Barcelona defeated Red Star Belgrade 5-2 to climb to sixth place in the standings.In a thrilling encounter, Robert Lewandowski scored twice, while Raphinha and Fermin Lopez also found the net to seal the win for the Catalans.Atletico Madrid produced a stunning 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, with Angel Correa scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure their second Champions League win of the season. The loss leaves PSG in the elimination zone, with just one win and one draw from four matches, and tough fixtures against Manchester City and Bayern Munich still to come.Bayern Munich also returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Benfica, thanks to Jamal Musiala’s 67th-minute strike, while Aston Villa’s perfect Champions League record came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge, following a bizarre penalty conceded by Tyrone Mings.Elsewhere, Brest continued their strong start to European competition with a 2-1 win at Sparta Prague, while Atalanta triumphed 2-0 at Stuttgart with second-half goals from Ademola Lookman and Nicolo Zaniolo.RB Leipzig earned their first points of the campaign with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Feyenoord in the Netherlands, and Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Young Boys 2-1, condemning the Swiss side to a fourth straight loss in the competition.

