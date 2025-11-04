Champions League Matchday 4: Key stats, storylines, and what to watch

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League enters its halfway point as Matchday 4 kicks off, bringing a packed schedule of 18 fixtures filled with high-stakes battles and compelling narratives across Europe.

From clubs looking to secure early qualification to others fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, this week’s matches promise drama and decisive moments.

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, presents the standout facts, key stats, and storylines to watch in every Matchday 4 encounter as Europe’s elite continue their quest for continental glory.

Tuesday 4 November

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal(18:45)

The most recent meeting between these teams came in the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 Europa League. The first leg in London ended 1-1, before Arsenal won the return 4-0 in Prague to proceed to the semis.

Slavia have won only two of their previous 15 UEFA competition matches against English teams (D4 L9).

They have, though, scored in 26 of their last 27 home European games.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their ten matches against Czech opposition (W8 D2).

The Gunners have won their last seven consecutive league phase games.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored in Arsenal's three Champions League games so far this season.

Napoli vs Frankfurt (18:45)

The teams most recently faced each other in the round of 16 in the 2022/23 Champions League, Napoli winning both legs; 2-0 away and 3-0 at home.

Napoli have lost just once in their last 18 Champions League matches at home (W11 D6).

The Italian side are unbeaten in their last five games against German opposition (W4 D1).

Frankfurt have lost their last three matches against Italian teams without scoring.

Each of Frankfurt's three league phase games so far this season have finished with a 5-1 scoreline (W1 L2).

Only one of Frankfurt's last 68 European games finished scoreless.

Atlético de Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams in UEFA competition, and Union SG's first against Spanish opposition.

All of Atleti's previous eight games against Belgian sides have come versus Club Brugge, with a record of W3 D2 L3.

Atleti have lost just one of their last 16 Champions League matches at home (W11 D4) and have won ten of the last 11 (L1).

If Atleti's Antoine Griezmann features, he will climb to sole third place on the all-time list of Champions League appearances from French players with 109, behind only Thierry Henry (112) and Karim Benzema (152).

Union SG have won three of their last four away European games (L1).

Only two of Union SG's previous 39 UEFA competition matches finished goalless.

Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco

Bodø's only previous against a French team was a 1-1 draw away against Nice in last season's Europa League.

The Norwegian side have lost only two of their last 13 UEFA matches at home (W10 D1) but have won just one of their last eight overall (D2 L5).

Bodø/Glimt's Magnus Riisnæs could make an appearance on his 21st birthday. He would be the youngest Norwegian to feature in the competition on a birthday.

Monaco's sole meeting against a Norwegian team in UEFA competition was a 1-0 defeat against Viking in the group stage of the 2005/06 UEFA Cup.

Les Rouge et Blanc are without a win in their last six Champions League matches (D3 L3).

Monaco’s George Ilenikhena (19 years 80 days) could become the youngest African player to reach 15 Champions League appearances. The record is currently held by Nwankwo Kanu (19 years 260 days).

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Juventus are unbeaten in their previous four matches against Sporting CP (W2 D2), most recently winning 2-1 on aggregate in the 2022/23 Europa League quarter-finals.

The Bianconeri have won only two of their last 11 European games (D5 L4).

Juve have scored 497 European Cup goals and could become the first Serie A team to reach 500. AC Milan are the second-ranked Italian club with 457.

Sporting are without a win in their last 11 matches against Italian teams (D5 L6), since a 2-1 home victory over Lazio in the Europa League group stage in September 2011.

The Lions have lost their last three away games in the Champions League 2-1.

Sporting have scored in their last 19 19 European group stage/league phase matches.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool's 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Matchday 5 last season ended an eight-match winless run against Los Blancos (D1 L7).

The Reds have won their last 15 European group stage/league phase matches at Anfield.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah needs two goals to reach the landmark of 50 in the Champions League and become the first African player to do so.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer. The full-back made 354 appearances across nine seasons with his hometown club and did not win any of his six matches against the Spanish side (D1 L5).

Madrid have won only two of their last nine matches against English teams (D3 L4).

Aged 22 years 128 days, Jude Bellingham could become the youngest player to make 50 Champions League appearances, Matchday 1 to final. The record is held by Iker Casillas (22 years 155 days).

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven

The only meetings between these teams came in the 2020/21 Europa League round of 32, Olympiacos advancing with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Dutch teams (W5 D2).

The Greek side have won only two of their last 23 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (D3 L18).

PSV have won ten of their last 15 games against Greek teams (D1 L4).

The Eindhoven club need two goals to reach 150 in the Champions League proper.

Ismael Saibari has scored in PSV’s last two league phase matches.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München

Paris have lost only two of their last 41 home Champions League group stage/league phase matches (W31 D8).

Paris striker Ousmane Dembélé set up the equaliser and scored the winner when Dortmund beat Bayern 3-2 in the 2016/17 German Cup semi-finals. However, he was sent off the last time these teams met, in last season’s 1-0 league phase reverse for Paris, and suffered defeats in both games against Bayern as a Barcelona player in the 2022/23 group stage – Dembélé’s team failing to score in any of those three matches.

William Pacho was part of the Eintracht Frankfurt side that beat Bayern 5-1 on 9 December 2023 in his only season in the Bundesliga. Bayern conceded five goals inside an hour for the first time since 1975 in that game.

Paris defender Lucas Hernández joined the club in July 2023 from Bayern, where he made 107 appearances in four years.

Bayern have won 13 of their last 15 matches against French teams (L2).

Bayern forward Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in his last ten Champions League appearances.

Joshua Kimmich could make his 100th appearance in the Champions League proper – all for Bayern. He would be the 30th player to make 100 appearances for a single club and the fifth for Bayern, after Thomas Müller (163), Manuel Neuer (131), Philipp Lahm (105) and Oliver Kahn (103).

Tottenham vs Copenhagen

Tottenham's only previous meeting with a Danish team was a 3-2 victory against AaB in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 21 UEFA competition matches at home (W17 D4).

They have not been defeated in their last seven Champions League group stage/league phase games (W3 D4) and have kept four clean sheets in their last six European matches.

Copenhagen have won just two of their previous 19 games against English teams (D5 L12) and have never been victorious away (D2 L7).

The Danish side have won just two of their previous 21 away matches in the Champions League proper (D4 L15).

They have also won only two of their last 15 Champions League group stage/league phase games (D6 L7).

Wednesday 5 November

Pafos vs Villarreal (18:45)

This is the first meeting between these two sides and Pafos' first against a Spanish team.

Pafos have lost just one of their nine Champions League matches this season (including qualifying, W4 D4).

The Cypriot side have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight Champions League games (including qualifying).

Villarreal's only previous matches against a Cypriot side were a pair of wins versus Apollon in the 2014/15 Europa League group stage (4-0 at home and 2-0 away).

The Yellow Submarine have won only three of their last 18 Champions League group stage/league phase games (D4 L11).

Just one of Villarreal's last 35 European matches finished goalless.

Qarabağ vs Chelsea (18:45)

These two teams met in the group stage of the 2017/18 Champions League, Chelsea following up a 6-0 home victory on Matchday 1 with a 4-0 success in Azerbaijan on Matchday 5.

Qarabağ have also lost all their previous seven matches against English teams, the last six without scoring a goal.

Leandro Andrade has scored in four of Qarabağ’s last six European fixtures.

Chelsea have won 14 of their last 16 UEFA competition matches (L2) and have scored in their last 18.

The Blues are one goal away from reaching 350 in European Cup/Champions League history.

The last goalless European draw involving Chelsea came against Sevilla in the group stage in 2020. Their previous 51 games have involved at least one goal.

Ajax vs Galatasaray

The only previous match between these teams came last season, a 2-1 home victory for Ajax on Matchday 8 in the Europa League.

Ajax have won 12 of their previous 14 matches against Turkish teams (D1 L1) and are unbeaten at home (W7 D1).

The Dutch side have lost their last six European games.

Galatasaray defender Davinson Sánchez was named Player of the Year at Ajax during his sole full season at the club in 2016/17.

Galatasaray are aiming to win three successive Champions League group stage/league phase matches for the first time since 2012/13 .

Victor Osimhen has scored in seven consecutive European matches dating back to last season, a total of nine goals overall.

Club Brugge vs Barcelona

Barcelona won the two previous meetings between these sides in the Champions League, claiming a 3-2 victory at home and 1-0 triumph away in the 2002/03 first group stage.

Club Brugge have lost only one of their last seven matches against Spanish teams (W2 D4). They are unbeaten in four (W2 D2).

The Belgian team have lost only two of their last 18 UEFA competition matches at home (W12 D4). They have won all three so far this season, including qualifying.

Barcelona have lost only two of their previous 12 games against Belgian teams (W9 D1).

Barça have won their last four away games in the league phase of the Champions League.

Pau Cubarsí (18 years 287 days) could become the third youngest player to make 20 appearances in the Champions League proper after Lamine Yamal (17y 270d) and Warren Zaïre-Emery (18y 277d).

Inter vs Kairat Almaty

This is the first match between these teams and the first time either club has faced opponents from the other's country.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 17 Champions League home matches (W14 D3).

The Nerazzurri have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 12 Champions League group stage/league phase games.

Inter forward Lautaro Martínez has scored 11 goals in his last ten Champions League appearances.

Kairat are without a win in their last six Champions League games (D3 L3), qualifying included.

They have also failed to score in five of their last six Champions League matches, but have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have lost only one of the previous six matches between these teams (W3 D2). They are unbeaten at home with two wins and one draw.

City have won their last 11 matches against German teams in Manchester.

Erling Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund before joining City in summer 2022. The Norwegian striker faced his former club twice in the 2022/23 group stage (W1 D1), scoring the winning goal in Manchester in the first of those encounters. The Norwegian forward has 37 goals in his 33 Champions League group stage/league phase appearances.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva could make his 100th appearance in the Champions League proper. He would become the fourth Portuguese player to reach the landmark after Cristiano Ronaldo (183), Pepe (120) and Luís Figo (103).

Dortmund have won three of their last four matches against English teams (L1).

BVB have scored four goals in three successive European Cup/UEFA Champions League matches for the first time.

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club

The teams' only previous encounters came in the second round of the 1994/95 UEFA Cup. Newcastle edged the first leg 3-2 at home, but Athletic Club turned the tie around with a 1-0 win in Bilbao, advancing on away goals.

Newcastle have lost six of their last nine games against Spanish teams (W3).

The Magpies have lost only four of their last 33 home European matches (W22 D7).

On Matchday 3, Anthony Gordon became the first player to score in three successive appearances in the Champions League proper for Newcastle. He is now aiming to extend the record to four games in a row.

Athletic Club have won only one of their previous nine matches away from home against English teams (D1 L7).

The Basque side have won ten of their last 14 European group stage/league phase games (D1 L3).

Marseille vs Atalanta

The clubs' only previous meetings came in the semi-finals of the 2023/24 Europa League. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in France, Atalanta reached the final with a 3-0 home win.

Marseille are without a win in their last nine matches against Italian teams (D3 L6), since a 1-0 home victory against Inter in the first leg of the 2011/12 Champions League round of 16.

OM have lost only two of their last 20 UEFA matches at home (W13 D5). They are unbeaten in nine with seven wins and two draws.

Atalanta are without a win in their previous three matches away from home against French teams (D2 L1).

La Dea have lost only two of their last 17 European group stage/league phase matches (W9 D6).

Atalanta have kept seven clean sheets in their last 12 UEFA group stage/league phase matches.

Benfica vs Leverkusen

Benfica have suffered just one defeat in six previous games with Leverkusen (W2 D3). Their most recent meetings came in the 2014/15 Champions League group stage, Leverkusen securing a 3-1 home win on Matchday 2 before a goalless draw in Lisbon on Matchday 6.

The Eagles have won only two of their last 15 matches against German teams (D3 L10). They are without a victory in six (D1 L5).

Benfica have won only one of their last eight home Champions League group stage/league phase matches (D2 L5).

Álex Grimaldo made 303 appearances, scoring 27 goals, for Benfica before joining Leverkusen in summer 2023. The full-back won a domestic double at Benfica in 2016/17 before doing the same at Leverkusen in 2023/24.

Leverkusen are without a win in their last five Champions League matches (D2 L3).

None of Leverkusen’s last 26 European games finished scoreless.

