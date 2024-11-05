Yandex metrika counter

Champions League Matchday 4: Predicted line-ups and key team news

Champions League Matchday 4: Predicted line-ups and key team news

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is set to continue on October 5 and 6, with 36 teams preparing for their third matchups in the newly formatted league phase.

News.Az , referencing UEFA.com, delves into the upcoming fixtures, highlighting crucial stats and key narratives to watch as Matchday 4 unfolds.

Tuesday 5 November



PSV Eindhoven vs Girona

PSV Eindhoven: Benítez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Tillman, Til, Saibari; Lang, De Jong, Bakayoko
Out: Dest (knee), Veerman (groin), Lozano (muscle), Schouten (hamstring), Nagalo (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Mauro Júnior

Girona: Gazzaniga; Martínez, Krejčí, David López, Blind, Gutiérrez; Herrera, Oriol Romeu, Van de Beek; Stuani, Gil﻿
Out: Asprilla (muscle), Danjuma (hamstring), Alejandro Francés (knock), Martín (groin), Misehouy (ankle), Portu (ankle), Ruiz (knock), Solís (thigh), Tsygankov (thigh)
Doubtful: Miovski (knock), Pau López (hand)
Misses next match if booked: none

Slovan Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo

Slovan: Takáč; Vojtko, Kashia, Bajrić, Blackmann; Ihnatenko, Savvidis, Mustafić; Barseghyan, Tolić; Strelec
Out: Kucka (knee), Szöke (unspecified), Wimmer (unspecified), Zuberu (unspecified)
Doubtful: Mak (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Tolić

Dinamo: Zagorac; Théophile-Catherine, Bernauer, Torrente; Ristovski, Sučić, Mišić, Ademi, Ogiwara; Baturina; Kulenović
Out: Nevistić (back)
Doubtful: Ademi (knee), Baturina (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Ristovski

Bologna vs Monaco

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Moro, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye
Out: Aebischer (thigh), Erlić (thigh)﻿
Doubtful: Lykogiannis (unspecified)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Posch

Monaco: Majecki; Vanderson, Singo, Kehrer, Caio Henrique; Camara, Golovin; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo
Out: Balogun (shoulder), Diop (foot), Salisu (thigh), Zakaria (groin)
Doubtful: none﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz

Dortmund: Kobel; Gross, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can; Beier, Brandt, Nmecha, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Adeyemi (thigh), Duranville (thigh), Ostrzinski (omitted), Reyna (groin), Süle (ankle), Yan Couto (hip)
Doubtful: Anton (thigh), Ryerson (groin), Sabitzer (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sturm: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Aiwu, Lavalée; Chukwuani; Yalcouyé, Zvonarek, Kiteishvili; Biereth, Jatta
Out: Stankovič (broken arm), Wüthrich (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović, Yalcouye

Celtic vs Leipzig

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Johnston

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Klostermann, Orbán, Henrichs; Haidara, Kampl; Baumgartner, Nusa; Openda, Šeško
Out: Lukeba (thigh), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Simons (ankle)
Doubtful: Henrichs (knock), Klostermann (knee)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Lukeba

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Alisson (hamstring), Chiesa (muscular), Elliott (foot), Diogo Jota (chest)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Konaté, Mac Allister

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface
Out: Adli (fibula), Belocian (ankle), Mukiele (thigh), Terrier (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Frimpong

LOSC Lille vs Juventus

Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, André; Zhegrova, Gomes, Sahraoui; David
Out: Thiago Santos (knee), Haraldsson (foot), Mbappé (thigh), Cabella (thigh)
Doubtful: Meunier (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: David

Juventus: Perin; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal; McKennie, Thuram, Locatelli; Weah, Vlahović, Conceição
Out: Danilo (suspended), Bremer (knee), Milik (knee), Nicolás González (thigh)
Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (hamstring)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid vs Milan

Real Madrid: Lunin; Vázquez, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius
Out: Alaba (knee), Carvajal (knee)
Doubtful: Courtois (groin), Rodrygo (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Modrić

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Pavlović, Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulišić, Rafael Leão; Morata
Out: Bennacer (calf), Florenzi (knee), Gabbia (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Morata

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Sporting CP: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Daniel Bragança, Quenda; Trincão, Gyökeres, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: Gonçalo Inácio (leg), Nuno Santos (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Aké, Gvardiol; Kovačić, Gündoğan; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes; Haaland
Out: Rúben Dias (muscular), Stones (foot), Rodri (knee), Grealish (unspecified), Bobb (leg)
Doubtful: Savinho (ankle), De Bruyne (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 6 November



Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari, Vanaken; Olsen, Tzolis; Nilsson
Out: Onyedika (suspended)
Doubtful: Seys (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Skóraś

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans, Rogers; McGinn, Ramsey; Watkins
Out: Barkley (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Durán

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv; Zubkov, Eguinaldo; Sudakov, Sikan
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Lauper, Benito, Athekame; Łakomy, Ugrinic; Virginius, Imeri, Monteiro; Ganvoula
Out: Camara (muscular), Chaiwa (ankle), Conté (knee), Hadjam (muscular), Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Monteiro

Sparta Praha vs Brest

Sparta: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Sørensen; Wiesner, Laci, Kairinen, Ryneš; Daněk, Sadílek, Olatunji
Out: Birmančević (groin), Haraslín (muscle), Tuci (unspecified)
Doubtful: Krasniqi (muscle), Preciado (unspecified), Sørensen (illness)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Haidara; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Baldé
Out: Locko (achilles)
Doubtful: Sima (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern München vs Benfica

Bayern: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Boey (knee), Ito (foot), Pavlovic (collarbone), Stanišić (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Araújo, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Aursnes; Di Maria, Kökçü, Aktürkoğlu; Pavlidis
Out: Barreiro (thigh), Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Aursnes

Inter vs Arsenal

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Carlos Augusto (thigh)
Doubtful: Asllani (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Out: Calafiori (knee), Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)
Doubtful: Ødegaard (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord vs Salzburg

Feyenoord: Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Zerrouki, Hwang, Timber; Paixão, Carranza, Ivanušec
Out: Stengs (knee), Hartman (knee), Giménez (thigh), Ueda (hamstring)
Doubtful: Lotomba (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Blaswich; Morgalla, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Capaldo, Bajcetic, Bidstrup; Daghim, Konaté, Gloukh
Out: Dedić (adductor), Fernando (thigh), Kawamura (knee), Okoh (thigh), Yeo (ankle), Schlager (suspended)
Doubtful: Gourna-Douath (ankle), Kjærgaard (ankle), Ratkov (thigh), Bajcetic (illness), Bidstrup (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Piątkowski

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona

Crvena Zvezda: Ilić; Rodić, Djiga, Spajić, Seol; Elšnik, Krunić; Milson, Maksimović, Silas; Ndiaye
Out: Ivanić (adductor), Mimović (foot), Olayinka (achilles), Radonjić (thigh)
Doubtful: Duarte (hamstring), Glazer (adductor)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona: Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Balde; López, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Fati; Lewandowski
Out: Araújo (thigh), Bernal (knee), Christensen (achilles), García (muscular), Ter Stegen (knee), Torres (hamstring)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético de Madrid

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (achilles), Hernández (knee), Gonçalo Ramos (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Lenglet, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez
Out: Giménez (suspended), Le Normand (head), Azpilicueta (thigh)
Doubtful: Llorente (thigh), Lemar (knock)
Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart vs Atalanta

Stuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller, Millot, Führich; Touré, Undav
Out: Zagadou (knee), Keitel (muscular), Raimund (muscular), Leweling (hamstring)
Doubtful: Stergiou (back)
Misses next match if booked: none

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman
Out: Scamacca (cruciate ligament), Scalvini (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Éderson

