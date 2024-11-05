Champions League Matchday 4: Predicted line-ups and key team news

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is set to continue on October 5 and 6, with 36 teams preparing for their third matchups in the newly formatted league phase.

Tuesday 5 November

Wednesday 6 November

News.Az , referencing UEFA.com, delves into the upcoming fixtures, highlighting crucial stats and key narratives to watch as Matchday 4 unfolds.PSV Eindhoven: Benítez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Tillman, Til, Saibari; Lang, De Jong, BakayokoOut: Dest (knee), Veerman (groin), Lozano (muscle), Schouten (hamstring), Nagalo (shoulder)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: Mauro JúniorGirona: Gazzaniga; Martínez, Krejčí, David López, Blind, Gutiérrez; Herrera, Oriol Romeu, Van de Beek; Stuani, Gil﻿Out: Asprilla (muscle), Danjuma (hamstring), Alejandro Francés (knock), Martín (groin), Misehouy (ankle), Portu (ankle), Ruiz (knock), Solís (thigh), Tsygankov (thigh)Doubtful: Miovski (knock), Pau López (hand)Misses next match if booked: noneSlovan: Takáč; Vojtko, Kashia, Bajrić, Blackmann; Ihnatenko, Savvidis, Mustafić; Barseghyan, Tolić; StrelecOut: Kucka (knee), Szöke (unspecified), Wimmer (unspecified), Zuberu (unspecified)Doubtful: Mak (ankle)Misses next match if booked: TolićDinamo: Zagorac; Théophile-Catherine, Bernauer, Torrente; Ristovski, Sučić, Mišić, Ademi, Ogiwara; Baturina; KulenovićOut: Nevistić (back)Doubtful: Ademi (knee), Baturina (calf)Misses next match if booked: RistovskiBologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Moro, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, NdoyeOut: Aebischer (thigh), Erlić (thigh)﻿Doubtful: Lykogiannis (unspecified)﻿Misses next match if booked: PoschMonaco: Majecki; Vanderson, Singo, Kehrer, Caio Henrique; Camara, Golovin; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; EmboloOut: Balogun (shoulder), Diop (foot), Salisu (thigh), Zakaria (groin)Doubtful: none﻿Misses next match if booked: noneDortmund: Kobel; Gross, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can; Beier, Brandt, Nmecha, Gittens; GuirassyOut: Adeyemi (thigh), Duranville (thigh), Ostrzinski (omitted), Reyna (groin), Süle (ankle), Yan Couto (hip)Doubtful: Anton (thigh), Ryerson (groin), Sabitzer (calf)Misses next match if booked: noneSturm: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Aiwu, Lavalée; Chukwuani; Yalcouyé, Zvonarek, Kiteishvili; Biereth, JattaOut: Stankovič (broken arm), Wüthrich (knee)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: Gazibegović, YalcouyeCeltic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, MaedaOut: noneDoubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: JohnstonLeipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Klostermann, Orbán, Henrichs; Haidara, Kampl; Baumgartner, Nusa; Openda, ŠeškoOut: Lukeba (thigh), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Simons (ankle)Doubtful: Henrichs (knock), Klostermann (knee)﻿Misses next match if booked: LukebaLiverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Luis Díaz; NúñezOut: Alisson (hamstring), Chiesa (muscular), Elliott (foot), Diogo Jota (chest)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: Konaté, Mac AllisterLeverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; BonifaceOut: Adli (fibula), Belocian (ankle), Mukiele (thigh), Terrier (muscular)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: FrimpongLille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, André; Zhegrova, Gomes, Sahraoui; DavidOut: Thiago Santos (knee), Haraldsson (foot), Mbappé (thigh), Cabella (thigh)Doubtful: Meunier (muscular)Misses next match if booked: DavidJuventus: Perin; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal; McKennie, Thuram, Locatelli; Weah, Vlahović, ConceiçãoOut: Danilo (suspended), Bremer (knee), Milik (knee), Nicolás González (thigh)Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (hamstring)﻿Misses next match if booked: noneReal Madrid: Lunin; Vázquez, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappé, ViníciusOut: Alaba (knee), Carvajal (knee)Doubtful: Courtois (groin), Rodrygo (hamstring)Misses next match if booked: ModrićMilan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Pavlović, Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulišić, Rafael Leão; MorataOut: Bennacer (calf), Florenzi (knee), Gabbia (muscular)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: MorataSporting CP: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Daniel Bragança, Quenda; Trincão, Gyökeres, Pedro GonçalvesOut: Gonçalo Inácio (leg), Nuno Santos (knee)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: noneMan City: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Aké, Gvardiol; Kovačić, Gündoğan; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes; HaalandOut: Rúben Dias (muscular), Stones (foot), Rodri (knee), Grealish (unspecified), Bobb (leg)Doubtful: Savinho (ankle), De Bruyne (thigh)Misses next match if booked: noneClub Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari, Vanaken; Olsen, Tzolis; NilssonOut: Onyedika (suspended)Doubtful: Seys (unspecified)Misses next match if booked: SkóraśAston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans, Rogers; McGinn, Ramsey; WatkinsOut: Barkley (hamstring)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: DuránShakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv; Zubkov, Eguinaldo; Sudakov, SikanOut: noneDoubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: noneYoung Boys: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Lauper, Benito, Athekame; Łakomy, Ugrinic; Virginius, Imeri, Monteiro; GanvoulaOut: Camara (muscular), Chaiwa (ankle), Conté (knee), Hadjam (muscular), Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)﻿Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: MonteiroSparta: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Sørensen; Wiesner, Laci, Kairinen, Ryneš; Daněk, Sadílek, OlatunjiOut: Birmančević (groin), Haraslín (muscle), Tuci (unspecified)Doubtful: Krasniqi (muscle), Preciado (unspecified), Sørensen (illness)﻿Misses next match if booked: noneBrest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Haidara; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, BaldéOut: Locko (achilles)Doubtful: Sima (hamstring)Misses next match if booked: noneBayern: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; KaneOut: Boey (knee), Ito (foot), Pavlovic (collarbone), Stanišić (knee)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: noneBenfica: Trubin; Bah, Araújo, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Aursnes; Di Maria, Kökçü, Aktürkoğlu; PavlidisOut: Barreiro (thigh), Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: AursnesInter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro MartínezOut: Carlos Augusto (thigh)Doubtful: Asllani (knee)Misses next match if booked: noneArsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, TrossardOut: Calafiori (knee), Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)Doubtful: Ødegaard (ankle)Misses next match if booked: noneFeyenoord: Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Zerrouki, Hwang, Timber; Paixão, Carranza, IvanušecOut: Stengs (knee), Hartman (knee), Giménez (thigh), Ueda (hamstring)Doubtful: Lotomba (hamstring)Misses next match if booked: noneSalzburg: Blaswich; Morgalla, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Capaldo, Bajcetic, Bidstrup; Daghim, Konaté, GloukhOut: Dedić (adductor), Fernando (thigh), Kawamura (knee), Okoh (thigh), Yeo (ankle), Schlager (suspended)Doubtful: Gourna-Douath (ankle), Kjærgaard (ankle), Ratkov (thigh), Bajcetic (illness), Bidstrup (illness)Misses next match if booked: PiątkowskiCrvena Zvezda: Ilić; Rodić, Djiga, Spajić, Seol; Elšnik, Krunić; Milson, Maksimović, Silas; NdiayeOut: Ivanić (adductor), Mimović (foot), Olayinka (achilles), Radonjić (thigh)Doubtful: Duarte (hamstring), Glazer (adductor)﻿Misses next match if booked: noneBarcelona: Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Balde; López, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Fati; LewandowskiOut: Araújo (thigh), Bernal (knee), Christensen (achilles), García (muscular), Ter Stegen (knee), Torres (hamstring)﻿Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: noneParis: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, BarcolaOut: Kimpembe (achilles), Hernández (knee), Gonçalo Ramos (ankle)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: noneAtleti: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Lenglet, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Griezmann, AlvarezOut: Giménez (suspended), Le Normand (head), Azpilicueta (thigh)Doubtful: Llorente (thigh), Lemar (knock)Misses next match if booked: noneStuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller, Millot, Führich; Touré, UndavOut: Zagadou (knee), Keitel (muscular), Raimund (muscular), Leweling (hamstring)Doubtful: Stergiou (back)Misses next match if booked: noneAtalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Retegui, LookmanOut: Scamacca (cruciate ligament), Scalvini (cruciate ligament)Doubtful: noneMisses next match if booked: Éderson

News.Az