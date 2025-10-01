Champions League: Qarabag vs Copenhagen preview, prediction, and betting tips

Champions League action resumes on Wednesday night, with match previews, predictions, and betting odds for the Qarabag vs Copenhagen game, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Qarabag vs Copenhagen: Match Prediction

Qarabag enter this fixture following a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Benfica in their Champions League opener. They have carried this momentum into domestic competition, winning their subsequent matches convincingly.

Despite a challenging away record in the Champions League, Copenhagen are on a strong unbeaten run across all competitions. They drew their opening match against Leverkusen, demonstrating their quality. Considering Qarabag’s strong home form and Copenhagen’s resilience and experience, a draw is the most likely outcome.

Qarabag vs Copenhagen: Match Preview

Qarabag come into this fixture in excellent overall form, with four wins and one draw in their last five matches. However, their home form has been mixed, with one win, one draw, and two losses. Qarabag will aim to make history as the first Azerbaijani team to win back-to-back matches in the Champions League.

Copenhagen also arrive in strong form, with two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches. Their away form has been impressive, with three wins and one draw in their last four away games. However, their chances may be affected by a number of key injuries, particularly in attack.