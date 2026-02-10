Chappell Roan cuts ties with agency after Epstein files

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pop star Chappell Roan has ended her relationship with the Wasserman talent agency following renewed controversy surrounding its chairman Casey Wasserman after newly released files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Roan announced the decision on Instagram, saying she is no longer represented by the agency. She said artists deserve representation that reflects their values and prioritizes safety, dignity and accountability in the industry, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The move comes after the release of newly disclosed documents by the U.S. Department of Justice related to late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The files included email exchanges from more than 20 years ago between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wasserman has apologized for communicating with Maxwell, saying the contact happened years before the criminal activities connected to Maxwell and Epstein became public. He has also denied having any personal or business relationship with Epstein.

The Wasserman agency has not issued an immediate public response to Roan’s decision.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 on multiple charges, including involvement in trafficking crimes linked to Epstein. She was arrested in 2020 following accusations that she helped recruit victims for Epstein over a period of several years.

The U.S. Justice Department’s release of internal documents related to Epstein has renewed scrutiny of connections between Epstein and a number of high-profile individuals.

Roan’s decision reflects wider conversations across the entertainment industry about accountability, leadership and ethical representation.

News.Az