Charles Michel: Border Commission meeting is tangible progress following a trilateral meeting

President of the European Council Charles Michel on his Twitter account has commented on the first meeting of the Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, News.az reports.

"The warmly welcome first meeting of Border Commissions held today on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to advance discussions on delimitation of the inter-state border and how best to ensure a stable situation. Tangible progress following a trilateral meeting with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev," he wrote.

