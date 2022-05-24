Yandex metrika counter

Charles Michel: Border Commission meeting is tangible progress following a trilateral meeting

  • Politics
  • Share
Charles Michel: Border Commission meeting is tangible progress following a trilateral meeting

President of the European Council Charles Michel on his Twitter account has commented on the first meeting of the Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, News.az reports.

"The warmly welcome first meeting of Border Commissions held today on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to advance discussions on delimitation of the inter-state border and how best to ensure a stable situation. Tangible progress following a trilateral meeting with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev," he wrote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      