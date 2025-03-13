Charles Michel calls for strengthened European economy at Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe must focus on further strengthening its economy, the former President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 12th Global Baku Forum, Michel warned that a potential trade war could stem from events originating in the White House, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Europeans should be more confident than ever before and take steps on this basis. More investment should be made in institutional development, and the economy should be further strengthened. We should work together with the World Trade Organization. Because this way it will be possible to make effective decisions."

He also highlighted that the US plays an important role in Europe's security: "Security for the European Union has been made possible thanks to the large investments the US has made in NATO."

The former European Council president then discussed the history of the EU, emphasizing that Brussels has always placed serious importance on establishing relationships: "If we are going down one path, we need to know that there are interests there and consider that there is no turning back from those interests. Industrial capabilities in Europe should be given to the authority of partners. We should be united as Europe."

Michel further mentioned that European countries should also establish strong relationships outside the union countries: "Relations with Africa, Latin America, and Asia need to be expanded. This would contribute to both the economy and security. The role of regional organizations will increase even more in the future, and we should also strengthen our relationship with them."

News.Az