Charter of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on ensuring the activity of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan on Feb. 2.

The Charter of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories is being approved, it is being determined that the statutory fund of the Agency is being formed through the state property transferred to its balance sheet upon the decree to fulfill the decree of the Azerbaijani president "On the establishment of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan" #1251 dated January 15, 2021.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was charged with submitting the proposals to the president of Azerbaijan within two months from the date of state registration of the Agency for their registration in the statutory fund after assessing the state property transferred to the balance of the Agency;

The Cabinet of Ministers must within three months prepare and submit a bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mine Clearance" taking into account international experience to the president of Azerbaijan;

The Cabinet of Ministers must resolve other issues arising from this decree.

News.Az

News.Az