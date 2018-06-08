Chef who illegally visited occupied Karabakh dies aged 61

+ ↺ − 16 px

The well-known American chef, author of books, traveler and host of the TV series "Parts Unknown" Anthony Bourdain committed suicide.

He was 61 years old.

According to CNN, Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series "Parts Unknown." His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

Last October, Bourdain visited Armenia and occupied Karabakh. For the visit to occupied Karabakh he was blacklisted by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In addition to the fact that in the program the Azerbaijani and Georgian dishes were presented as Armenian, the presenter called Karabakh "Artsakh" and tasted allegedly "Armenian Khash" in Dilijan, "Armenian khinkali" in Karabakh and "Armenian dolma" in Yerevan.

Lavash was also presented as "national Armenian bread".

Among other things, the topic of the fictional "Armenian genocide" was touched upon during the program.

