Chelsea captain Reece James faces new hamstring injury setback

Chelsea captain Reece James has suffered another hamstring injury, just as he was returning from an earlier setback.

The right-back has only recently returned after missing the start of the season but he is now facing another spell on the sidelines, News.Az reports, citing British media. Enzo Maresca confirmed on Thursday that James “felt something” in training on Tuesday and Chelsea do not want to take any risks with him given his injury history.James will miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester but Maresca said: “Hopefully it is not something long.”Maresca added: “We have for sure just one injured player which is Reece.“Unfortunately he felt something small and we don’t want to take any risks this weekend. He’s the only one who for sure is unavailable this week.“It’s a hamstring. It’s a muscle problem. We don’t want to take any risks for this weekend.”James’ latest injury setback is a blow for Chelsea.After missing the start of the season, James returned against Liverpool on October 20 when he played 53 minutes at Anfield.James then competed 90 minutes against Newcastle and Manchester United before coming off the bench as a late substitute against Arsenal before the international break.Chelsea play Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday and then Aston Villa in the Premier League next Sunday.Maresca said: “He is out for sure this weekend and then we’ll see. Hopefully [he can be] for the next one.“Now we start to play every three days so it is difficult that he will be available for the Conference League. Hopefully he can be available soon.”

News.Az