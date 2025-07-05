Chelsea reach Club World Cup Semifinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

England’s Chelsea have sealed their place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals by edging out Brazil’s Palmeiras 2–1 in a thrilling quarter-final clash in Philadelphia.

Cole Palmer struck early in the 16th minute to put Chelsea ahead, but Palmeiras replied in the 53rd minute when their teen sensation Estevão Willian, who is set to join Chelsea after the tournament, blasted in a stunning equalizer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when Malo Gusto’s cross deflected off Palmeiras defender Bruno Fuchs and goalkeeper Weverton, looping into the net for an own goal that delivered the victory to Chelsea.

Up next for Chelsea is another Brazilian side, Fluminense, with the semi-final showdown scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, at New York’s MetLife Stadium

News.Az