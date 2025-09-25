Chevron sees up to $400 million Q3 hit from Hess acquisition

U.S. energy giant Chevron (CVX.N) said on Thursday it expects a $200–400 million loss in the third quarter tied to its recent $55 billion acquisition of Hess Corp (HES.N).

The company completed the takeover in July after a landmark legal victory over rival Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), securing access to one of the largest oil discoveries in decades, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Excluding severance and transaction-related costs, Chevron forecast a smaller $50–150 million impact on adjusted earnings for the quarter.

The company also said it expects net oil-equivalent production between 450,000 and 500,000 barrels per day during Q3, with some downtime factored in. Capital spending is projected at $1–1.25 billion.

