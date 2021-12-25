Chief Executive Officer of BP congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Executive Officer of BP Bernard Looney has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

News.Az presents the letter of congratulation:

"President Aliyev,

I want to offer my sincere congratulations on your 60th birthday. I wish you the very best for this new and exciting decade.

I also want to congratulate you, your family, and the people of Azerbaijan on Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis - and to wish you all a very happy New Year. I know 2022 will be a year of even greater success for Azerbaijan, thanks to you for your passionate leadership.

It was delightful to see you and your team during my Baku visit in November. I want to confirm bp’s strong commitment to Azerbaijan and the region, both to current operations and to new opportunities for cooperation, including in the renewables space. All of us at bp deeply appreciate our close partnership with the Azerbaijan government and SOCAR – and we look forward to continuing this important relationship into the future."

News.Az