Chief meteorologist of Armenia wished Baku to go under water

The chief meteorologist of Armenia has gloated over the natural disaster that hit Istanbul and wished the same to Baku, the Armenian media informs, according to haqqin.az.

"A few hours ago a heavy rainfall hit Istanbul. P.S. I wish the same to Baku," the head of the Center for Meteorological Forecasts "Armgosgidromet" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia Gagik Surenyan reacted to the disaster by posting photographs of the victims on his Facebook page.

In an hour his post has collected more than 1700 likes.

It should be noted that several subway stations were flooded because of the heavy rainfall that hit the Turkish Istanbul, the traffic of cars on many roads of the city is paralyzed.

In almost an hour the streets were completely flooded with water, people had to cross them by swimming. Underground parking lots, tunnels and lower floors of houses were flooded. Public transport works intermittently.

