Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff attends IDEAS 2024 exhibition in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is visiting Pakistan to attend the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024).

Valiyev and high-ranking officers delegation from Azerbaijan Air Force and Navy have reviewed innovations in defence and security technologies with a wide range of weapon systems and equipment on display, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az The Chief of Azerbaijan's General Staff held meeting with Director General of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) of Pakistan, Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal. The meeting discussed military and military-technical cooperation.The exhibition at the Karachi Expo Center with 38 exhibiting countries and 350 foreign delegates involves conferences and seminar.IDEAS 2024 embodies a shared vision for global peace, stability and prosperity.

News.Az