Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff inspects service and combat activities of military units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, inspected the service and combat activities, the organization of the troops’ service and combat duty in several military units, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It was noted that thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, all the necessary infrastructure was created here to maintain the combat capability of military units at a high level.

The operational situation was reported to the Chief of the General Staff who visited the combat positions. It was emphasized that combat duty in the Karabakh economic region is conducted by on-duty forces and means provided with modern technical equipment, and that continuous observation of the opposing side is maintained. The Chief of the General Staff set the relevant tasks for the command staff in regard to more qualitative organization and conduct of combat duty.

News.Az