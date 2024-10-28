Chiefs enhance pass rush by acquiring Joshua Uche from Patriots
The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for pass rusher Joshua Uche from the New England Patriots, coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The Patriots received a 2026 sixth-round pick in the trade, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Uche was a healthy scratch for the Patriots' 25-22 victory over the New York Jets amid trade interest for the fifth-year outside linebacker.
Uche, 26, has two sacks in six games this season and 20.5 sacks in his career.
Uche re-signed with the Patriots as a free agent before the season on a one-year, $3 million contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
It's the second impact trade made by the Chiefs (7-0), who acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a deal with the Tennessee Titans last week.
On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20, and they had five sacks from five different players.
Uche joins a strong defense that is ranked second in the NFL.
"That will be a nice addition too, going forward," Reid said.
The Patriots selected Uche in the second round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Michigan.