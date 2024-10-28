Chiefs enhance pass rush by acquiring Joshua Uche from Patriots

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for pass rusher Joshua Uche from the New England Patriots, coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Patriots received a 2026 sixth-round pick in the trade, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.Uche was a healthy scratch for the Patriots' 25-22 victory over the New York Jets amid trade interest for the fifth-year outside linebacker.Uche, 26, has two sacks in six games this season and 20.5 sacks in his career.Uche re-signed with the Patriots as a free agent before the season on a one-year, $3 million contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.It's the second impact trade made by the Chiefs (7-0), who acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a deal with the Tennessee Titans last week.On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20, and they had five sacks from five different players.Uche joins a strong defense that is ranked second in the NFL."That will be a nice addition too, going forward," Reid said.The Patriots selected Uche in the second round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Michigan.

