Child admission to kindergartens in Baku will be carried out electronically

Admission of children to nursery schools, kindergartens in Baku will be carried out electronically, APA reports.

The Office of Preschool Education Institutions and Orphanages in Baku, the Baku City Executive Authority announced a tender in this regard.

The winner of the tender became "Evrodizayn" Closed Joint Stock Company.

According to the agreement, the Office of Preschool Educational Institutions and Orphanages in Baku, the Baku City Executive Authority will pay Evrodizayn CJSC AZN 399 900 to create an electronic system.

News.Az

