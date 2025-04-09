Yandex metrika counter

China accuses US of 'blackmail' over remarks about Panama Canal

China accuses US of 'blackmail' over remarks about Panama Canal
The Chinese government has accused the U.S. of "blackmail" after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled Beijing a threat to the Panama Canal, asserting that Washington, along with Panama, "will take back" the waterway from Chinese influence.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said Hegseth had “maliciously attacked China” with his comments and was sabotaging China-Panama cooperation, News.Az reports citing The Hill.


