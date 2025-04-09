China accuses US of 'blackmail' over remarks about Panama Canal

“Everyone knows who wants to control the Panama Canal,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters. “The U.S. side should take a look in the mirror to see who really threatens the sovereignty, security, and development of other countries.”

Lin also accused the U.S. of “spreading rumors and sowing discord,” calling on Washington to “stop deliberately linking China to the canal issue to find excuses for the U.S.’s desire to control the Canal.”

And a day earlier, the Chinese Embassy in Panama accused the U.S. of using “blackmail” to further its own interests and said Washington did not have a right to interfere with whom Panama carries out business.

Asked about Beijing’s accusations on Wednesday, Hegseth replied: “I don’t know anything about blackmail … but I do know about strength, peace through strength and deterrence.”

Hegseth during a Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new U.S.-financed dock on the Panama Canal said the U.S. “will not allow communist China or any other country to threaten the canal’s operation or integrity.”