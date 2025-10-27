China and Germany downplay tensions after Foreign Minister cancels Beijing trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany and China sought to ease concerns over rising tensions after German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul postponed his first visit to Beijing. The cancellation came after China agreed to only one of his meeting requests amid disputes over trade curbs, Russia, and Indo-Pacific issues.

Berlin emphasized it remains committed to a “respectful and good exchange” with Beijing, saying the postponement would have no major impact on government policy. China, meanwhile, called for long-term strategic cooperation, highlighting that both countries face challenges from U.S. tariffs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Germany is China’s largest European trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $200 billion in 2025. Businesses expressed concern over the trip’s cancellation, urging dialogue to resolve politically motivated trade conflicts without hurting prosperity.

News.Az