China and Russia to conduct joint naval drills near Vladivostok in August

China and Russia are set to hold joint naval exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2025, off Russia’s Pacific coast near Vladivostok this August, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang stated that the drills will take place in both the waters and airspace surrounding Vladivostok. Following the exercises, select forces from both nations will participate in the sixth joint maritime patrol in designated areas of the Pacific Ocean, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“These drills are part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian armed forces. They are not aimed at any third party and are unrelated to the current international or regional situation,” Zhang emphasized.

The Maritime Interaction 2025 drills underscore the continued strategic partnership and naval coordination between China and Russia.

News.Az