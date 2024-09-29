China and Uganda launch the largest hydropower project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni inaugurated the 600-megawatt Karuma Hydropower Station and Karuma Interconnection Project, both constructed by China, in Kiryandongo district. The event, held on Thursday, was attended by Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo, ministers, senior officials, and international development partners, News.Az reports.

Museveni expressed his gratitude to China for funding the project, emphasizing that access to affordable electricity is crucial for accelerating Uganda's economic growth. He acknowledged China's support, stating, "I am very thankful to our Chinese friends who not only provided technical expertise but also co-financed this impressive facility."The president also praised China for its decision, announced at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing, to grant zero-tariff treatment to 33 African countries, including Uganda. He highlighted that this move would open new opportunities for African economies in the Chinese market.The Karuma project, located on the Nile River, was jointly funded by the Export-Import Bank of China and the Ugandan government at a cost of 1.7 billion USD. Uganda's Minister of Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa, described the project as pivotal to enhancing Uganda’s electricity supply and its shift towards renewable energy.Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, emphasized that the project marks a significant achievement in China-Uganda relations, benefiting both households and industries while positioning Uganda as a key regional hub for sustainable energy. Construction, undertaken by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, began in 2013 and employed over 50,000 workers. Karuma follows the 183-megawatt Isimba Hydropower Plant, also funded by China, which began operation in 2019.

News.Az