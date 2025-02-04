China anti-monopoly regulator launches probe into Google

Photo: Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google LLC is shown at an entrance to one of their buildings in San Diego, California, U.S., October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

China's anti-monopoly regulator said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into Alphabet (NASDAQ: )'s Google, minutes after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump came into effect, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The statement did not offer any further details on the investigation.

Google products such as its search engine are blocked in China, but it works with local partners such as advertisers in the country.

News.Az