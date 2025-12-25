China–Azerbaijan cooperation delivers tangible benefits for citizens - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s cooperation with Azerbaijan is generating concrete benefits for both countries and their citizens, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at the embassy’s annual press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

According to the ambassador, bilateral cooperation goes beyond mutual advantage and directly supports the welfare of both peoples. Under the Memorandum of Understanding on Humanitarian Mine Action signed by the two countries’ leaders, China has provided 2 million yuan (around $285,000) in financial assistance to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

“This support has helped strengthen Azerbaijan’s mine-clearance capacity in the newly liberated territories and contributed to reconstruction efforts, while enhancing the safety of the local population,” Lu said.

The ambassador added that China is also carrying out a number of humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan. Through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chinese-made electronic equipment has been supplied to two orphanages in Baku’s Khazar district, helping establish so-called China–Azerbaijan Friendship Digital Classrooms. Lu also attended a handover ceremony for distance-learning equipment funded by China for schools in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, equipping 216 schools with new technical resources.

She noted that Azerbaijan has also supported social initiatives in China, including assisting in the construction of a playground at Primary School No. 2 in Malipo County, Yunnan Province.

“These projects are sincere examples of friendship between our peoples and are especially focused on the younger generation,” the ambassador said.

Lu underlined that humanitarian exchanges continue to strengthen the foundations of China–Azerbaijan friendship. Over the past year, cooperation in culture, education, and tourism has developed actively, contributing to deeper mutual understanding between the two countries.

