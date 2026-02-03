China bans Tesla-style design over safety concerns
Source: BBC
It comes as EVs are facing scrutiny from safety watchdogs around the world after a a number deadly incidents, including two fatal crashes in China involving Xiaomi EVs in which power failures were suspected to have prevented doors from opening.
Under the new regulations, cars sold in the country will be required to have mechanical release both on the inside and outside of the door, according to state media.
The new rules are due to take effect on 1 January 2027.
By Faig Mahmudov