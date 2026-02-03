Yandex metrika counter

China bans Tesla-style design over safety concerns

China has banned hidden door handles on electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the first country to stop the use of the controversial designs that were first made popular by multi-billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla, News.az reports, citing BBC.

It comes as EVs are facing scrutiny from safety watchdogs around the world after a a number deadly incidents, including two fatal crashes in China involving Xiaomi EVs in which power failures were suspected to have prevented doors from opening.

Under the new regulations, cars sold in the country will be required to have mechanical release both on the inside and outside of the door, according to state media.

The new rules are due to take effect on 1 January 2027.


