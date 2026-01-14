China blocks Nvidia H200 AI chips amid tech tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese customs authorities have told firms that Nvidia’s H200 AI chips are not permitted to enter the country, according to sources familiar with the matter. Domestic tech companies were also instructed not to purchase the chips unless necessary, signaling what amounts to a temporary ban.

The H200, Nvidia’s second-most powerful AI chip, has become a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations. While the Trump administration only recently approved exports of H200 chips to China, Beijing appears to be restricting access—possibly to boost domestic chipmakers or as leverage in trade talks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Exemptions may be allowed for research, development, or university partnerships, but authorities have not clarified if existing orders are affected.

Despite Chinese firms developing AI processors like Huawei’s Ascend 910C, the H200 offers roughly six times the performance of previous chips, making it highly sought after for large-scale AI model training.

The move underscores growing tensions over high-end technology and AI capabilities between the world’s two largest economies.

News.Az