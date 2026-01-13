Nvidia denies requiring upfront payment for H200 chips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia says it is not asking customers to pay upfront for its latest H200 artificial intelligence chips, denying reports that Chinese buyers faced unusually strict payment terms.

“We would never require customers to pay for products they do not receive,” a company spokesperson told, responding to a January 8 report that described full advance payment requirements for Chinese clients, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that Nvidia has sometimes asked Chinese customers to make advance payments, but that deposits were often accepted instead of covering the full cost upfront.

However, for the H200 chip, the payment terms have been enforced more tightly due to uncertainty over whether Chinese regulators will approve shipments, one source said. That structure would place the financial risk on buyers, who would need to commit capital before knowing if the product could be imported or deployed as intended.

The H200 chip is part of a growing portfolio of advanced Nvidia hardware sought by companies racing to build and train AI systems, amid tightening U.S. export controls and regulatory scrutiny in China as the two countries compete in the semiconductor sector.

